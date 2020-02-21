Waubonsie Valley vs Benet Academy Girls Basketball 2.20.20

Posted on February 20, 2020

Benet Academy girls basketball vs Waubonsie Valley in the IHSA regional finals at Plainfield North. The Redwings dominate en route to a win over the Warriors.

Benet Academy girls basketball

We’ve got a regional final battle between the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley, who clash with the Redwings of Benet Academy – BA has never failed to win a regional plaque.

1st Quarter

Benet coming out hot – Kendall Holmes and Morgan Demos work the pick and roll game to perfection as Demos hits the layup – Benet leads 6-0 early

Waubonsie looking to get going – Ahniya Melton goes coast to coast and puts in the layup to get Waubonsie on the board – Benet leads 8-2

2nd Quarter

2nd qtr now and Wisconsin-bound Brooke Schramek taking it baseline and drains the floater – Benet builds their lead to 14 points, now leading 22-8

Moments later — Benet keeps their foot on the gas- Molly Sheehan makes the lead pass to Kendall Holmes on the wing who splashes home the triple. Benet now up 29-8!

3rd Quarter

3rd qtr now and it’s more of the same – check out this passing by Benet …Kendall Moriarty hits Ashley Berry who makes the extra pass to Holmes who hits the 3 – Benet leads 38-13 – Holmes with 20 points on the night

Waubonsie trying to get things going offensively – Lauren KcKnight steps up here and hits the mid range jumper – Benet still up 43-19

4th Quarter

4th qtr and Mykah Bercompas finds herself open for WV and hits the 3 as the Warriors try to chip away – WV still down big 54-22

Benet had the answer for every WV run – Molly Sheehan splashes home another 3 for Benet and the Redwings move on to Sectionals as they defeat the Warriors to clinch the Regional title!

64-27 the final

