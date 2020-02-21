Benet Academy girls basketball vs Waubonsie Valley in the IHSA regional finals at Plainfield North. The Redwings dominate en route to a win over the Warriors.

Benet Academy girls basketball

We’ve got a regional final battle between the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley, who clash with the Redwings of Benet Academy – BA has never failed to win a regional plaque.

1st Quarter

Benet coming out hot – Kendall Holmes and Morgan Demos work the pick and roll game to perfection as Demos hits the layup – Benet leads 6-0 early

Waubonsie looking to get going – Ahniya Melton goes coast to coast and puts in the layup to get Waubonsie on the board – Benet leads 8-2

2nd Quarter

2nd qtr now and Wisconsin-bound Brooke Schramek taking it baseline and drains the floater – Benet builds their lead to 14 points, now leading 22-8

Moments later — Benet keeps their foot on the gas- Molly Sheehan makes the lead pass to Kendall Holmes on the wing who splashes home the triple. Benet now up 29-8!

3rd Quarter

3rd qtr now and it’s more of the same – check out this passing by Benet …Kendall Moriarty hits Ashley Berry who makes the extra pass to Holmes who hits the 3 – Benet leads 38-13 – Holmes with 20 points on the night

Waubonsie trying to get things going offensively – Lauren KcKnight steps up here and hits the mid range jumper – Benet still up 43-19

4th Quarter

4th qtr and Mykah Bercompas finds herself open for WV and hits the 3 as the Warriors try to chip away – WV still down big 54-22

Benet had the answer for every WV run – Molly Sheehan splashes home another 3 for Benet and the Redwings move on to Sectionals as they defeat the Warriors to clinch the Regional title!

64-27 the final

