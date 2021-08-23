Benet Academy Football 2021 Season Preview

Benet Academy football has the look of another ESCC title contender, with Pat New once again utilizing top talent in all three phases.

In the shortened spring football season of 2021, all six of our local teams were effected by cancellations or last minute opponent changes, but no team was hit harder than the first team in our preview, Benet Academy. After a mid-season COVID shutdown limited them to a three game schedule, the Redwings are eager to get back on the gridiron. Justin Cornwell tells us what to look for this fall from the 2021 Benet Academy Redwings.

After such a condensed spring season plus the annual grueling gauntlet of a schedule in the ESCC/CCL, it’s difficult to know what to expect from Benet Academy football this fall. Coach Pat New’s program has earned a playoff berth in every season since 2012, including state semi final appearances in 2012, 2016 and 2017. Over the years, the red and black have always been incredibly resilient and are never ones to back down from a challenge. The Wings backed that up by shutting out Nazareth for a 3-0 victory to end the spring season despite missing the previous three weeks due to COVID cases. The pride of fighting through adversity has the team fired up to get back on the field this fall.

Even though the team knows it can handle obstacles in their path, the players and coaching staff are thrilled to back under the lights on Friday nights in front of their fans.

It’s more than just being back in the fall that excites these Redwings, the roster is full of talent all over the field. Two way players like Dylan McGivney and Joey Infante are manning the line, with rising star linebacker John Weidenbach and defensive end Pierce Walsh will be nightmares for opposing offenses. The 6’4 Walsh is also getting division-1 offers as a wide receiver, so he’s a nightmare for opposing defenses as well.

Liam Johnson and Carson Forney provide a strong running attack on offense as junior Anthony Picciolini is poised to step in as a dual threat starting quarterback. Despite playing only three games, Benet is hoping the experience gained by their young players in the spring will lead to even greater success in the fall.

The Redwings have a tough task right off the bat against a Naperville North squad that finished the spring season with three straight victories.

Power house programs like St. Rita, Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic and Nazareth also line the schedule. Despite the tough task ahead, the Benet football team is sure to be a threat to make another deep post season push.

