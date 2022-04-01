Baseball Wheaton North vs. Metea Valley 04.01.22

Metea Valley baseball takes the diamond against Wheaton North where the Mustangs pick up the win over the Falcons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After a week full of cancellations, we finally have some baseball action as Wheaton North and Metea Valley take the diamond at Lee Pfund Stadium.

Second Inning

We start this game in the second inning with Metea up 1-0 as Connor Akstulewicz hits a grounder and beats the throw to first.

Akstulewicz now on third base as a wild throw from catcher Quinn Flanagan allows the junior to take home. Mustangs up 2-0 early on.

Third Inning

Top of the third, North’s Joe Logan flies out to Mark Golminas then throws to Kyle Bucher at second for the double play.

Fourth Inning

Fourth inning and up to bat is Nolan Moranchek who goes for the bunt and he’s able to beat the tag at first base.

Next up to the plate is Aidan Wagner who drives it down the third base line bringing in a run.

Fifth Inning

Mustangs up again, but now in the fifth inning as Jeremy Wrona smashes the ball into right field resulting in a triple.

At the plate for Metea is Kyle Bucher who hits it past the infield to bring home Wrona. That extends the lead to four.

Mustangs not slowing down as Aidan Wagner drops this ball into center field for another RBI.

Up to bat next is Mark Golminas who hits a blooper into right bringing home Bucher. Score is now 6-0 going into the sixth inning.

Sixth Inning

Moving to the sixth, Jeremy Wrona hits this one deep into right field and the Mustangs continue to have success on offense.

Bucher is up and he hits a ground ball that gets past the second baseman. That allows Sean Tracy to take home and it’s 9-0 going into the top of the seventh.

Seventh Inning

Wheaton North on a bit of a run as it’s already scored three and a hit by Will Fletcher allows another runner to score. They still trail by five, though.

North looking to keep up the momentum, but Casey Morrison grounds out to first and that gives Metea Valley the 9-4 win over Wheaton North.

