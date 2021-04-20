Baseball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.19.21

Naperville Central baseball welcomes Waubonsie Valley to the diamond to kick off DVC play for the first game in nearly two years. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s been almost 2 years but High School Baseball is finally back. It’s the DVC opener between Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central. Redhawks come in to this matchup 3-0 while the Warriors are coming off a win over West Aurora.

Bottom of the first inning Pambo (Paumbo) Nicoloudes hits one into left field and Warrior outfielder Logan Gregorio can’t make the catch and oh look Nicoloudes decides to take a gamble on third. He makes it safely and scores on a wild pitch later on.

Still in the first, Nathan Brinker up — he flies out but drives in a run in the process. Redhawks score 2 in the bottom of the first to go up 2-0.

It’s becomes a pitchers duel from there as Central pitcher Kyle Steele gets the strikeout against Waubonsie’s Brendon Choi. 9 strikeouts on the day for the Redhawk.

Waubonsie’s Jarron Thompson keeping things in check as well, punching out Nicoloudes. Thompson racks up 5 strikeouts on the day.

5th inning and Steele working on a perfect game… but that is over as WV’s Ryan DiGrazia hits one to left field just out of reach and that results in a double.

However one hit is enough says Redhawk JT Albrecht who dives and catches the potential Riley Murphy hit. Score remains 2-0 going into the bottom of the 6th.

It’s in that inning where the bats come to life with Nathan Brinker collecting 2 of his 3 RBI’s on the day bringing in 2 runs. Central can breathe a little now up 4-0.

Jack Anderson also gets in on the fun. Here he hits a deep fly to right center, he’ll roll into second with a double and also bringing in a run for the Hawks. 5-0 Central heading to the 7th.

And in that final stanza strike 3 you’re out from Kyle Steele… he pitches a complete game. Redhawks improve to 4-0 after the 5-0 victory.

