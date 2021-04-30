Baseball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 04.26.21

It’s a warm and very windy afternoon as we have a DVC baseball matchup between the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley and the Mustangs of Metea Valley. Metea with a 3-4 record coming into this game while Waubonsie is 5-4.

1st Inning

Starting off with Metea Valley in the bottom of the 1st as a wild pitch brings in Aidan Wagner for the early 1-0 lead.

After another wild pitch scores Andres Bastidas. Colin Reilly hits an RBI single into left field bringing Andrew Bradshaw who reached via walk. 3-0 MV.

Metea attacking the basepaths aggressively in this game as Jarron Thompson throws to 1st and at the same time Colin Reilly is off to the races. He steals home as the throw to first is bobbled. 4-0 at the end of the 1st.

2nd Inning

Waubonsie’s turn to get the bats hot as Xander Siodlarz hits one down the line into left field bringing in Riley Murphy to get the Warriors on the board.

3rd Inning

Sticking with the Warriors but now in the top of the 3rd as Ryan Hull singles into center field bringing in Tyler Patton. Warriors down 4-3 in the 3rd.

Bottom of the 3rd and we have some stealing going on as a wild pitch from Thompson allows Colin Reilly to score from second base, as he was already stealing to third on the pitch. Mustangs up 5-3.

4th Inning

Into the 4th and WV’s Zach Stokes hits a rocket line drive all the way to the back wall. That brings in Ryan DiGrazia. 6-4 Metea in the 4th .

5th Inning

Bottom of the 5th now as we are all tied up at 6 after Waubonsie ties the game on a sac fly and a balk. But Jake LaVine unties the game, hitting one into center that drops in. Colin Riley scores as Lavine heads to second. He would later score on a passed ball to put the Mustangs up 8-6.

6th Inning

Top of the 6th as the Warriors are looking to pull even once again. Logan Gregorio splits the gap in right, that brings Zach Stokes. 8-7 Metea now after the triple.

Mustangs get out of the 6th and in the bottom half, Jake LaVine hits a grounder to short and then beats the throw for a single. Heady baserunning from MV as Andres Bastidas and Andrew Bradshaw come in to score on a ball that doesn’t leave the infield. That provides enough cushion for a Metea Valley victory over Waubonsie baseball 11-7.