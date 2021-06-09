Baseball Riverside-Brookfield vs. Benet Academy 06.07.21

Benet Academy baseball gets a home date against Riverside-Brookfield in the IHSA playoffs with its season on the line. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Hawaiian night at Benet academy. The fans come out to cheer on their baseball team as they take on Riverside Brookfield in the regional final.

We start this game in the top of the 3rd as Riverside’s Matt Novak hits a grounder to the 3rd basemen who goes across the diamond, beating the runner by a step, bringing us to the bottom of the 3rd.

The first couple of innings are a pitchers-dual as Riverside’s Notre Dame commit Owen Murphy whips up a strikeout to take us into the 4th scoreless.

Lets stick with Murphy shall we – as he smashes a shot that leaves the park giving him a solo homer. Riverside up 1-0.

Bottom of the 4th now as Benet’s Jackson Bayer hits a shot to deep center resulting in a triple. Tying run now on 3rd.

Bayer still on 3rd as a pitch gets away from Riverside’s catcher allowing Bayer to run in the tying run.

Benet looking to get out of the 5th inning and a perfectly played double play gets the job done.

Go ahead run on 3rd in the bottom half as Ryan Radek hits one over the right fielder bringing in both Jack Rodi and Luke Bafia. Redwings up 3-1.

Looking to add to the total is Bayer who hits a bouncer over the pitcher allowing Radek to score. 4-1 Benet going into the 6th.

Back up to bat is Owen Murphy who cranks a shot out into center field that is caught by a diving Ryan Snell sending us into the 7th inning.

Top of the 7th now with 2 outs and 2 strikes as Benet’s Pierce Salbego spins the strikeout giving Benet Academy baseball the 4-1 win and the Regional Championship.

