Baseball Regional Semifinal Plainfield North vs. Naperville North 05.26.22

Naperville North baseball looks to advance to the regional final in the Yorkville regional. In the way in the regional semis is the Plainfield North Tigers, a team that beat the Huskies by a score of 11-2 back in April.

Second Inning

We start in the top of the 2nd with the bases loaded for the Tigers. North pitcher Harrison Cordeiro gets Bennett LaConte to ground one to third, but the ball is bobbled. That allows the opening run to score.

Still in the 2nd and up to bat is Colin Pomatto whose fly ball into the outfield is snagged by a diving Scott Walker. Aiden Zelinski tags up and scores. Tigers with a 3-0 lead.

Third Inning

Third inning now as Harrison Cordeiro throws a strikeout and the throw to second base from catcher Zach Bava is on target for Tanner Mally to make the tag. A nice strike em out, throw em out.

Sixth Inning

Skipping to the sixth inning and up to bat is Tanner Mally who hits deep into the outfield for the double finally getting a Huskie into scoring position.

Up next is Patrick Graham who hits one right over the short stop getting the Huskies within two, down 3-1.

But Plainfield North pitcher Brandon Bak with a gem of an outing. He gets one of his ten strikeouts here to end the threat.

Seventh Inning

Runners still on 2nd and 3rd for the Tigers in the 7th. Ryan Nelson hits into right field bringing in both runners extending the lead to five.

And that’s where we’ll end it. Plainfield North ends Naperville North’s season after taking down the Huskies by a score of 6-1. The Tigers will play Yorkville in the regional final.

