Baseball Regional Final Oswego vs Naperville Central 05.28.22

Waubonsie Valley is the host school for the baseball regional final. Oswego is coming in off a 2-0 win over Waubonsie while Naperville Central looks to continue another good season after taking down West Aurora 11-2 in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Starting off the 1st inning with Oswego’s Trey Hernandez who hits a single right down the middle.

Up next for the Panthers is Cade Duffin and he crushes this ball deep into the outfield as the ball hits the Central outfielder and bounces over the wall for a home run.

Second Inning

Sticking with the bats of Oswego in the 2nd as Luke Voelker hits a shot into the outfield but his effort is caught by a jumping Clay Schrader.

Third Inning

Third inning now with Joel Johnson who finds the gap in between 2nd and 3rd base for the single.

Turning the hits into runs. Trey Hernandez hits a bouncer through the infield allowing a runner to score. 4-0 Panthers in the top of the 3rd.

Centrals turn at bat with runners on base as Nathan Wyllie hits to the short stop but a wild throw to first base allows two Redhawks to score. Central trail by two.

Fourth Inning

Top of the 4th and stepping up to the plate is Ethan Valles. He hits a single and beats the pass getting the Panthers on base.

Once again turning the hits into runs as Andrew Hart drops a shot into the outfield bringing in another Panther.

Fifth Inning

Bottom of the 5th now. Centrals Michael Boyce hits a grounder to 3rd base, and he beats the throw to 1st for the single.

Centrals turn to convert hits into runs. Michael Umbright hits a grounder down the middle bringing in Boyce. Redhawks trail by two runs.

Seventh Inning

Bottom of the 7th now and Gabe Dickerson makes good contact, but his hit is caught by an outstretched Cade Duffin.

Two outs and two strikes with Brett Tarter at the plate and he swings and misses for strike three giving Oswego the 5-3 win and the regional plaque. The Panthers move on to the sectional semifinals against Downers Grove South.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!