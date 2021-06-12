Baseball Plainfield East vs. Neuqua Valley 06.09.21

Neuqua Valley baseball runs up against Plainfield East in the sectional semi-final with a chance to move on in the IHSA playoffs. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a hot June afternoon at Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats host Plainfield East in the sectional semi-finals. The winner of this game will take on Yorkville in the sectional final.

Opening frame and the Bengals are already looking to get on the scoreboard as Christian Mitchelle hits one into center field, bringing in Brady Louck to open the scoring.

East isn’t done yet in the first as Jake Eason hits a rocket out of the park extending the Bengals lead to 4-0 early on.

Into the second now and Neuqua is looking to get the bats going as Lukas Wenz hits a double to left field.

Next up for the Wildcats is Payton Matthews. He produces a sac fly, that allows Wenz to score. Neuqua is still down 3.

3rd inning now as Neuqua’s Mark Mennecke hits a shot through the right side and into the outfield.

Batting now is Wenz and he smokes a ball to center bringing in Grant Palmer and Mennecke. And all of sudden Neuqua is back within 1.

Sticking with Neuqua but now in the 4th inning as Grant Palmer finds the gap bringing in Justin Nonnenmann for the tying run.

Lets show some love to pitchers as NVs Aiden Green gets a strikeout to bring us to the bottom of the 6th all knotted up.

Staying on board with the pitchers but now with Easts Christian Mitchelle racks up another strikeout, we’re headed to the 7th all tied at 4.

Top of the 7th and East’s Ryan Skiba cranks a shot into the outfield bringing in 2 runs. 6-4 Bengals.

Looking to add to the lead, East’s Jacob Denton brings home another run and suddenly the lead is at 3.

They aren’t slowing done though as Caden Dyhr hits one into left field bringing home another runner. Neuqua down by 4 going into the bottom of the 7th.

Neuqua Valley baseball in need of a miracle down to their final out and a ball sent into the outfield is caught giving Plainfield East the 8-4 win a trip to the sectional final against Yorkville.

