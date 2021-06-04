Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 06.03.21

Neuqua Valley baseball comes into the regional semi-final matchup with Waubonsie Valley as the underdog for the right to play Central. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Baseball Regional Semi’s are here and we’ve got a war of 204 matchup. Waubonsie Valley, the hosts, holds the 8 seed. Neuqua Valley looks for a spot in the title game for a 5th straight season. Winner of this game will face Red Hot Naperville Central in the final.

Wildcats gets things started with Lukas Wenz. He does get thrown out at first but that brings in a run to give Neuqua one of five runs in the first inning. 2 balks, a walk, and a hit by pitch scored the other four runs. 5-0 Neuqua after the first.

To the top of the second and here is Jaden Mitchell who puts some firepower into that ball. It results in a lead off double and he slow it down getting to the bag.

Up next is Wenz and this time he is safe for sure by hitting the ball to the outfield. Coming in to score is Jaden Mitchell. The run gives Neuqua a 6-0 lead.

Bottom of the second and the Warriors get the bats going with Riley Murphy who puts that ball just into the outfield and it results in a lead off single for the Green and Gold.

Up next is Jacob Gustaitis who waits for his pitch and his hit gets through. A run scores getting the goose egg off the board. It is now 6-1 Neuqua.

6-2 Neuqua and WV Xander Siodlarz blasts that ball fair and it results in another Warriors run. The Neuqua lead is cut to 6-3 after Gustaitis scores.

Let’s go to the 4th and here is Josh Wenz ripping one out to right. Zack Stokes can’t make the diving attempt. Wenz gets a triple and that brings in two more runs to make 8-3 Neuqua

You want more runs? Here you go. Tyler Auer hits a grounder to left and coming home is Wenz who hit the triple. The score is now 10-3 Neuqua.

As for pitcher Aiden Green, he also did his part on the day. Here he scoops up the MJ Liyeos grounder and tosses it to his first baseman Auer for the out. Green tosses six strikeouts including one right here against Gustaitis. That all she wrote in this game as Neuqua Valley baseball wins big 13-3 and will face Naperville Central in the regional final.

