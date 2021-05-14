Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.11.21

Neuqua Valley baseball looks to bounce back from a defeat against Waubonsie Valley, once again taking on the Warriors. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got the War of 204 on the diamond as Neuqua Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley to take on the Warriors. Waubonsie coming into this game with a 7 game winning streak while the Wildcats are coming off of a 5-4 defeat to Waubonsie.

Starting off with Neuqua in the top of the 1st as Jaden Mitchell hits a single bringing in Grant Palmer for the opening run.

Waubonsie’s turn in the 1st and up to bat is Riley Murphy who’s fly ball is caught but deep enough to bring home Jacob Keating for the tying run. 1-1 after 1 inning of play.

Top of the 2nd now and Neuqua’s Mark Mennecke hits a curving shot down the left field line bringing in Tyler Auer. 2-1 NV.

Lots of mistakes early on in this game by Waubonsie as the 3rd wild pitch in a row allows Palmer Domschke to scamper home. Neuqua now up 5-1.

A dominating game so far from Neuqua as we stick with them in the top of the 4th as Jaden Mitchell hits right up the middle bringing in Grant Palmer. And in the blink of an eye Neuqua now lead 8-1.

Neuqua not showing any signs of slowing down as its Colin Lewandowskis turn to get an RBI extending the lead to 9-1.

Still with Neuqua and up to bat is Tyler Auer who hits a deep fly, bringing in two runners. Neuqua running away with this one. 11-1 and we’ve only played 4 innings.

However saving the game from ending in 5 innings is Waubonsie’s Tyler Patton who’s hit is caught but he stills gets the RBI by bringing in Jacob Keating. WV barely staying alive in this one. 12-3.

Finishing off the game for the Wildcats is Trevor Morris who hits a line drive down the left field line bringing in Josh Wenz to push Neuqua’s lead over 10. And in the bottom of the 6th the Neuqua Valley baseball defense is able to hold the Warriors scoreless therefore ending the game in 6 innings. Final score of this one is 16-3.

