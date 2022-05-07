Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.02.22

It’s pediatric cancer night at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors welcome in the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for a DVC matchup on the baseball diamond. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Starting in the top of the first with Colin Lewandowski who hits a single down the third base line that gets through for a base hit.

Next up to bat is Peter Catizone who hits a bouncer down the first baseline allowing Lewandowski to score. 1-0 Wildcats early on.

Second Inning

Warriors up to bat now in the second inning as Michael Piche hits a fly ball into the outfield for the single.

Batting next for the home team is Spencer Beebe whose hits a sac fly but that’s no problem as long as Piche scores with a nice slide and we are tied at one.

Third Inning

Top of the third now and batting for the Wildcats is Tyler Auer who hits into center field taking advantage of an opportunity for a double.

Back up to bat is Peter Catizone who hits past the short stop giving him his second RBI of the game bring in Auer. Neuqua grabs a 2-1 lead.

Waubonsie’s turn for some offense in the third and Tyler Patton delivers allowing a runner to score and tying the game up once again this time at two.

Fifth Inning

Sticking with the Warriors but now in the 5th inning as Jacob Gustaitis gets things going with a hit of his own.

Green and gold looking to break the deadlock as Blake Pietryk’s hit brings in Gustaitis making it 3-2 Warriors.

Seventh Inning

Top of the 7th and two outs for the Wildcats as Josh Wenz's fly ball is caught by Logan Gregorio giving Jarron Thompson the complete game and the Warriors a 3-2 victory over Neuqua Valley.