Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 06.07.21

Neuqua Valley baseball has been on an offensive roll. Now the Wildcats get Naperville Central on the road in the regional final game. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Calling all coaches it’s time for a regional final at Naperville Central. The Redhawks are in search of only their third plaque since 2012 while Neuqua Valley looks to continue its offensive explosion after putting up 13 runs against Waubonsie.

First inning the bats are alive for Neuqua. Colin Lewandowski hits a to ball right center no Central outfielder can get to and it’s costly. Lewandowski makes his way to second while two runs score for the cats putting the Blue and Gold up 2-0.

Central’s turn to bat. DVC player of the year Colin Barczi hits a grounder and he just beats the throw to first to avoid the double play. The ball does go out of play so that means he can walk on down to second base.

Up to bat now is Nate Brinker and he hits the sac fly it. The goose egg is off the board and it’s now 2-1 Neuqua.

Next time around for the Wildcats it’s Tyler Auer. He hits a grounder to second that looks to be an out but wait a minute. The ball gets away and Auer is off to second sliding just in time for the leadoff hit.

Next up is Payton Matthews who launches one that splits the outfielders and that brings in a run. Score is now 3-1 Neuqua.

3rd inning and Palmer Domschke gets it going with a lead off single. He scores later on to make it 4-1 Neuqua.

5-1 Neuqua and yes the lead is extending further. Josh Wenz hits a flyball and it’s far enough for Mark Menecke to score. Neuqua is running away up 7-1.

Central looks to stop the bleeding. Pombo Nicoloudes hits one out to left center. That will get things going for Central. He also brings in a run and the Hawks are now down by five 7-2.

However Neuqua has had enough of that. JT Albrecht hits a grounder but Grant Palmer is there to make the out at second to stop the bleeding.

Central bats have no answer for Neuqua’s pitching. Danny Smid strikes out the side and that’s all she wrote. Neuqua wins another regional title and will face Plainfield East in the sectional semi’s after 11-2 victory.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!