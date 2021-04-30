Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.26.21

The wind is on nobody’s side for this DVC matchup. So hold on to your hats no I mean literally hold on. Neuqua Valley baseball comes in after a series win over Naperville North taking on Naperville Central who is coming off a loss to St. Charles East.

1st Inning

Defensive battle to start off as Will Endrud hits a grounder that goes into a double play. Colin Lewandowski steps on second and throws to Tyler Auer at first base to retire the side for the Wildcats.

2nd Inning

Central can also makes plays in the field as Nathan Brinker gets the grounder tosses it to Kyle Steele who steps on first base getting the out on Neuqua’s Payton Matthews.

3rd Inning

Top of the third and you want another double play? Here you go. Tyler Auer hits the ball right to JT Albrecht who throws it Nathan Brinker at first to double off Jaden Mitchell. We remain scoreless after 3 innings.

5th Inning

To the 5th inning and after 4 scoreless innings we get our first run thanks to Naperville Central. Pambos Nicoloudes finds the gap for a double that scores JT Albrecht. Hawks up 1-0.

Central up 3-0 still in the 5th and Carson Lee hits a line drive bringing in Will Endrud who is hyped up about the offensive outburst. 4-0 Central after the RBI double.

Jack Busch up to bat and he crushes that ball to deep left center field going back is Palmer Domschke but that ball is over the wall and gone. A two run bomb from Busch has the Redhawks running away up 7-0.

7th Inning

Top of the 7th and Neuqua battling in their final at bats. Jaden Mitchell hits a liner just into left field that brings in the Wenz duo of Josh and Lukas. Goose egg is off the board 7-2 Central.

After a Peter Catizone sac fly. Grant Palmer also gets in on the fun as he hits a grounder that takes a tough hop into the outfield and Tyler Auer makes it home safe from second. The Neuqua deficit is now at 7-4.

However it’s just too little too late. Payton Matthews hits a pop and Pambos Nicoloudes is there to make the catch and end the ball game. Naperville Central baseball gets the win over Neuqua Valley 7-4.