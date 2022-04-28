Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 04.26.22

Neuqua Valley baseball faces Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Wildcats come out on top over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have baseball on Metea Valley’s diamond. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats are coming in off a dominant 19-9 win over the Mustangs just a day before.

Third Inning

Top of the third, Neuqua Valley baseball up to bat, but a line drive is caught by Kyle Bucher. He throws to second baseman Daniel Bastidas for the double play.

Fourth Inning

Top of the fourth, Brennan Hazen hits a sacrifice fly and that allows Palmer Domschke to score. 1-0 Wildcats.

More from the visitors as Trevor Morris hits a line drive into the outfield. That brings home another run and it’s 3-0 Neuqua.

Sixth Inning

We skip to the bottom of the sixth inning. Drew Hopkins hits a shot into left field for a single.

Mustangs starting to find their groove as Jeremy Wrona drives this ball to left. A run comes in, and Metea is down by just one.

Batting next is Jake LaVine who rips this one for an RBI single. That ties it at three going into the final inning.

Seventh Inning

Wildcats up by one in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Josh Wenz home run. With two outs, Wenz throws to first for the final out giving Neuqua Valley the 4-3 win over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!