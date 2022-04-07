Baseball Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 04.05.22

Benet Academy baseball faces Neuqua Valley in a non-conference matchup where the game ends in a tie after seven innings due to darkness. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Benet Academy for a non-conference baseball matchup between the Redwings and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams looking for a win before conference games begin next week.

Third Inning

Bottom of the third, Colin Rosenthal rips this ball into the outfield and that results in a single.

Batting next for the Redwings is Peter Messina who hits it past the second baseman allowing a run to score. That makes it 1-0 Benet.

Fourth Inning

Wildcats up to bat in the top of the fourth as Trevor Morris finds the gap for the single.

Mark Wagner bounces it to second base and he is thrown out at first. Despite that, he picks up an RBI on the fielder’s choice and we’re tied at one.

Bottom of the inning, Tyler Dean hits this ball up the middle for the single.

Colin Laughlin drives it through the gap, a run scores, and Benet leads by one.

Fifth Inning

Into the fifth inning as Redwing Ryan Snell hits a fly ball to right. It’s caught by Palmer Domscke who then throws a rocket to Mark Wagner at home plate for the tag and the double play. What a throw by the senior.

Benet looking to extend their lead as Peter Messina hits to the shortstop. The throw to first is not in time and that brings in a run to make it 3-1 Redwings.

Sixth Inning

Top of the sixth and Trevor Morris once again finds the gap between second and third. That’s good for a single.

Peter Catizone is next for Neuqua and he hits it through the gap to the outfield. That brings home a run.

The bats are starting to warm up for the Wildcats as Palmer Domschke hits a grounder to second base allowing the tying run to come home. 3-3 going into the seventh.

Seventh Inning

Bottom of the inning with the winning run on second base, but Messina grounds into a double play. With no lights on the field, the game ends in a tie after seven due to darkness with the final score at 3-3.

