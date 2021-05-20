Baseball Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.17.21

We’ve got some DVC baseball action as Naperville North baseball travels to Waubonsie Valley. Both teams sitting in the middle of the DVC standings with 6-6 conference records so this should be a good matchup.

1st Inning

Starting off the game strong is North as Patrick Graham hits a bouncer down center field bringing in Tanner Mally for the early 1-0 lead.

3rd Inning

Sticking with North but now in the 3rd as Patrick Graham is back up to bat. He finds the gap in left center bringing in Jake Banas and a sliding Tanner Mally to extend the Huskies lead to 3.

5th Inning

Top of the 5th now and Waubonsies bats are looking for some offense. Brendon Choi hits a line drive down the 3rd base line bringing the Warrior to second base with a double.

Still with Waubonsie in the 5th as the Warriors have the bases loaded and a pitch that hits Zack Stokes in the foot. That brings in Choi to get the Warriors on the board.

Next at bat for WV is Logan Gregorio who hits a fly ball into left. It’s caught but it is still deep enough to allow Robert Hwang to score from third. Warriors now down just 3-2.

6th Inning

Top of the 6th now as Jacob Scharm is up to bat and he smashes a shot that almost leaves the park bringing the Huskie all the way to 3rd base. However the throw to third gets into the dugout. That allows Scharm to come home. A triple and an error leads to a 4-2 Huskie advantage.

7th Inning

Top of the 7th and North is looking to extend the lead as Tanner Mally finds some open grass in left center field for a single.

Bases loaded now for North and up to bat is Cole McManus who’s shot bounces just in front of the back fence. That brings in Mally and Jake Banas, extending the Huskie lead to 6-2. Jacob Scharm adds and RBI groundout and Patrick Graham closes things out on the mound. Naperville North baseball with a big DVC win 7-2.