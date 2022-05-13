Baseball Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.10.22

Waubonsie Valley baseball match up with Naperville North on senior night where the Warriors shut out the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Senior night for Waubonsie Valley baseball, as the Warriors honored their veteran players and their families pregame ahead of a DVC matchup with the Naperville North Huskies who were hoping to spoil the party.

First Inning

But it was the home team kicking off a celebratory evening in the first inning as senior Jacob Keating dives across home plate on a wild pitch from Luke Wagner.

Tyler Patton then got his first of what would be several RBI’s on the night as his fielder’s choice groundout brings home Blake Pietryk to make it 2-0 after one.

Third Inning

In the third inning, the Huskies get two men on with only one out, but third baseman Mason Ringenbach is able to turn the double play by himself and end the threat.

When the Warriors get two men on in the bottom of the inning though, they do convert. Patton with a blast over the fence in left-center for a three-run bomb and a 5-0 lead for Waubonsie Valley. No shortage of offense to cheer on for the big senior day crowd.

And the Warriors can play small-ball too: Ben Ford lays down the squeeze bunt and Michael Piche comes flying home to make it a six-run lead for the hosts, who could do no wrong in this game.

Fourth Inning

In the bottom of the fourth, Patton notches his fifth RBI of the night as he knocks in Xander Siodlarz to bring the Warriors within sight of a run-rule victory at 9-0.

Waubonsie got to a double-digit lead courtesy of Ringenbach, who drives in two to put his team on the doorstep with an 11-0 lead heading to the fifth inning.

Fifth Inning

While the Warriors were celebrating a big offensive performance, pitcher Carter King made sure there was no such joy for the Huskies offense as he held them scoreless with four strikeouts.

King gets a groundout to end the game and Waubonsie Valley celebrates senior night in style with an 11-0 shutout of Naperville North in five innings.

