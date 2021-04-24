Baseball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 04.21.21

It’s a cold and windy afternoon for baseball in Naperville as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the Naperville North Huskies. North coming into the game with a 2-1 record. Neuqua enters the contest at 2-3.

1st Inning

Top of the 1st as the Huskies have a runner on 1st and a shot out into right field from Jake Banas splits the gap for a triple. That brings in Tanner Mally. 1-0 NN 1st .

Still in the top of the 1st with no outs as Patrick Graham hits a shot up the middle bringing in Banas. 2-0 now for NN.

The temperature us cold but the bats are hot, still in the top of 1st as Cole McManus hits a sac fly into center field that scores Graham from third. 3-0 North .

Neuqua Valley’s turn for some offense in the 1st inning as Colin Lewandowski hits a fly ball that is caught by Zach Komar, but that still brings in Grant Palmer from third to get the Wildcats on the board.

2nd Inning

Top of the 2nd now with the bases loaded and up to bat is Patrick Graham who hits deep down the 1st base line bringing in 3 Huskies on the triple. North clicking on offense up 6-1.

4th Inning

Into the 4th inning as the Huskies are up to bat again as Tanner Mally hits down the 3rd baseline that barely stays in play bringing Zach Komar around. 7-2 North in the top of the 4th.

North’s offense has already proven themselves so check out this nifty double 4-6-3 play to get North out of the 4th inning. Tanner Mally to Patrick Graham and Jacob Scharm digs it out. Huskies stay up by five.

5th Inning

Speaking of defense here is a rundown situation that Neuqua’s defense has to figure out as Aiden Green eventually puts an end to the madness. Well executed by the Wildcats. Green gives up six earned runs but does strike out 10 on the day.

But the NV offense was shut down by Huskie pitcher Ethan Kaiman. He gets one of his six strikeouts here in the 5th. Six innings with no earned runs for Kaiman as Naperville North baseball wins 8-2.

