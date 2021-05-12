Baseball Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 05.10.21

It’s a warm but windy May afternoon as we have a DVC baseball clash as the 7-8 Metea Valley Mustangs welcome in the 8-7 Naperville North Huskies.

1st Inning

Starting off the game for Metea in the bottom of the 1st is Colin Reilly who hits down the middle of the park. That brings in Aidan Wagner to open the scoring. 1-0 MV.

Sticking with Metea in the 1st we have Andrew Bradshaw up to bat who hits a bouncer and is called out at first. But the groundout will earn Bradshaw an RBI as it is now 2-0 Mustangs.

3rd Inning

Top of the 3rd now and the North bats are starting to wake up as Jacob Scharm hits into right field. The double brings in Tanner Mally to cut the Mustang lead in half.

4th Inning

Sticking with North but now in the 4th inning. Up to bat is Tanner Mally who finds the gap to score Kyle Fuglsang for the tying run. 2-2.

Next at bat in the 4th for North is Ryan Yurcus who hits one straight to short stop, but he beats out the double play and the errant throw brings in Ethan Kaiman as the go ahead runner. 3-2 Huskies going into the 5th.

5th Inning

All North now in the middle frames as Harrison Cordeiro hits into left-center field. The ball is bobbled and that allows Peter LaScala to come in to score. 4-2 now in favor of the Huskies.

6th Inning

Metea finally getting the bats going again in the 6th inning as Connor Akstulewicz hits a bouncer down the 3rd baseline. That scores Andrew Bradshaw. Mustangs now down 4-3.

The very next pitch and Jeremy Wrona hits one that barely stays fair down the 1st base line for a double, bringing in Jayden Malone for the tying run. 4-4 going into the 7th.

7th Inning

Top of the 7th here as this check swing from Harrison Cordeiro seems to give the Mustang defense some trouble. While Matt Wood throws to first for the out, Patrick Graham finds his way home to put North out in front 5-4 going into the bottom of the 7th.

Bottom of the 7th now with the bases loaded and nobody out. A wild pitch allows a speedy Colin Reilly, who reached via single, to sprint home and tie the game at 5.

Runners still on 2nd and 3rd as Jayden Malone steps up to the plate and hits a line drive into center field bringing in Jake LaVine to win the game. Metea Valley baseball defeats Naperville North in walk off fashion by a score of 6-5.

