Baseball Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 05.04.22

Naperville North baseball takes on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies turn a close game into a comfortable victory.

The recent rainfall pushed this matchup between Naperville North and Metea Valley baseball to the field at North, however the Mustangs are technically the home team in this one. Harrison Cordeiro on the bump for the Huskies taking on Metea starting pitcher Drew Hopkins.

1st Inning

After Tanner Mally scored on a Zach Bava double. Bava moves to third on a groundout and a Jackson Prentice walk. Prentice then attempts to steal second and the throw gets into the outfield. Bava comes in to score and it’s 2-0 Naperville North in the first.

But the Mustangs are ready to respond in the bottom half. After Aidan Wagner and Jayden Malone reach via hit by pitch, Jake Lavine drops a hit right on the line that just sticks in the soggy outfield. Wagner motors in from second to cut the lead in half. Malone would then score on a balk to tie the game at 2-2.

3rd Inning

Top three, Cole Clemons hits one the other way to left. Jeremy Wrona charges in, but loses his footing as the ball drops in for a hit, Tanner Mally comes in to score as the Huskies retake a 3-2 lead.

4th Inning

Leading off the bottom of the 4th, Mark Golminas hits a grounder between third and short and beats out the throw for an infield single.

Next up, Drew Hopkins helps his own cause with a single into left field. Two on with nobody out as the Mustangs have something cooking.

After a strikeout and a caught stealing, Metea now with a runner on third and two out. But Kyle Bucher with a clutch hit into right to tie the game at 3-3.

6th Inning

Both pitchers finding a groove as we jump to the 6th inning. Kyle Fuglsang hits a sinking liner into short right field. Jayden Malone makes a spectacular catch, laying out to end the inning. What a play from the junior outfielder to rob the Huskies of a hit.

Harrison Cordeiro walked four and hit two batters in the game, but did a nice job working out of jams all day. Here he gets Jake Lavine looking with the breaking ball on the corner.

7th Inning

Top of the 7th now and Cordeiro gets the inning started off right with a liner into center field for a single.

Following a Scott Walker single and a Tanner Mally walk, Zach Bava steps up with no outs and the bases loaded and hits a deep drive to right. It goes all the way to the wall. Pinch runner Tyler Vorwick and Walker score. The third double of the game for Bava as the Huskies lead 5-3.

Next up is Patrick Graham who singles into left field. Tanner Mally trots home while Bava holds at third. A 6-3 lead and still nobody out.

Following a Cole Clemons walk, Jackson Prentice grounds to first, Connor Akstulewicz can’t make the pick off the hop and two more runs come around to score as the ball gets into the outfield. 8-3 Huskies.

North stays hot at the plate as Matt Randal bounces one over the head of Aidan Wagner at third. Clemons scores while Prentice heads to third on the double from Randal.

Following two more runs scoring via Mustang errors, Tanner Mally hits a fly ball into right to score Kyle Fuglsang, who reached via walk. That caps off the scoring for Naperville North who put up 9 in the top of the 7th, turning a very close game into a comfortable 12-3 victory over Metea Valley.

