Baseball Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 4.11.22

The sun is finally out for some Baseball as we hit the field at Waubonsie Valley for the DVC opener. Naperville Central flies into this contest with a 7-0 record and just took down fourth ranked Lockport over the Weekend. Warriors look to play spoiler as a win puts them at 5-4 on the season.

Second Inning

In the second inning Mike Boyce is up to bat and rips this ball to left field and see you later. The two run bomb for Boyce puts the Redhakws up 2-0. Warriors turn to get on base on as Xander Siodlarz gets a piece of the Jack Skidmore pitch that goes into Center field for a base hit. However good luck trying to out run Colin Barczi as he throws down to Pambo Nicoloudes at second to tag out a sliding Siodlarz.

Third Inning

Barczi continues his assault this time as a base runner by getting this ball through the infield. Mike Umbright keeps the hits going as this rbi single scores in pinch hitter Luke Olsen and it’s a 3-0 lead for Central. Jack Skidmore also plays a key role who strikes out eight batters on the day.

Sixth Inning

Warriors test him out with the hoppers but that gives him a chance to make the play at first himself after the serve from Gabe Dickerson. Green and Gold find their bright spot with Blake Pietryk who smacks this ball into left center that results in a double. Mike Piche reward his effort with an RBI and we got ourselves a two run ball game heading into the seventh inning.

Seventh Inning

Redhakws have to an answer to the Warrior swing in the response to Gabe Dickerson by hitting this ball deep that goes off the wall and runs in Umbright to make it 4-1. NC tacks on one more run to make it 5-1. Bottom of the seventh one man is on but not for long as Nicoloudes makes the six three double play that puts the Warriors down to their last out. Chris McCormick is on the mound but it's still strike three and you're out. Hawks move to 8-0 after the 5-1 road win.