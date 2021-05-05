Baseball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 05.03.21

Naperville Central baseball looks to take total control of the DVC win over Naperville North, who is also in contention for the top spot. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank!

We got a cross-town showdown and a battle of first place teams facing off at Naperville North. Huskies are coming off a tough loss to Wheaton South while the Redhawks fly in with an 8-3 record.

Huskies strike first with the bats as Ryan Yurcu hits a sac fly to center and that brings in pitcher Harrison Cordeiro who is also a base runner. The RBI gives the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Time for the Hawks to get the bats going as Pambo Nicoloudes hits a grounders that just makes its way through the infield for the single. He can jog his way there to receive his fist bump from the first base coach.

However Huskie pitcher Harrison Cordeiro looks to shut down the potential rally. He strikes out the side keeping it 1-0 game after 4 innings.

To the top of the 6th and the Hawks finally make their push as Carson Lee rips one into left center and the Huskie outfielder can’t make the diving attempt. That brings in Tyler Clark and we are tied at 1 after the Lee RBI double.

Up to bat is Clay Schrader and he hits a bouncer that rolls into right field and that brings in another run. That one gives Central the lead 2-1 and Schrader is fired up.

Now 3-1 Central and the 6th inning rally continues as Colin Barczi hits the chopper and it takes a huge bounce and turning around third and scoring for the Hawks is Michael Boyce. A 4 run inning for the Red and White gives them a 4-1 lead.

Top of the 7th and hits are still a thing. Clay Schrader gets his second right here, oh and RBI number 2, bringing in Brett Tarter who slides in for a 5-1 NC lead.

Bottom of the 7th and let’s end with a JT Albrecht catch to retire the side. Naperville Central baseball improves to 9-3 after the 5-1 win over the Huskies. Hawks take control in the DVC in first place at 5-2.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!