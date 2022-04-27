Baseball Naperville Central vs Naperville North 04.26.22

After losing their last four out of five contests Naperville Central is shinning winners of two straight including picking up a win over Naperville North. That happens to be the matchup in game two of three game crosstown series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Chris McCormack takes the mound for his first Varsity start and gets some help from Pambo Nicoloudes and Gabe Dickerson for the good ole six three double play.

Can the Hawks capitalize on the momentum? Nick Strieter rips one into left but Husky Cole Clemens extends out his glove to make the catch stopping the threat.

Third Inning

The swing stays with the Huskies as Tyler Vorwick gets a punch out on Colin Barczi to retire the side.

McCormack is on the mound again and wants a strikeout of his own. His wish is granted with a swing and a miss on Patrick Graham. Six knock outs for the junior.

Sixth Inning

To the sixth inning where Nate Wyllie walks but with the bases loaded a run scores for the Hawks to grab the lead.

Seventh Inning

Bats continue to stay alive as Nick Strieter starts the seventh inning off with a single to left.

Up next is super junior Colin Barczi who hits this ball to deep right center field, the Husky outfielder loses it and it’s a costly mistake. The RBI double brings in another run to make it 2-0. One more score makes it 3-0 heading into the bottom of the frame.

Charlie Diullio comes in to relive and the results remain the same with Strieter and Dickerson retiring the side. Hawks picks up win number eleven with a 3-0 win.

