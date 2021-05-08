Baseball Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.04.21

Neuqua Valley baseball collides with Metea Valley on the diamond in what turns out to be a sterling defensive effort from both clubs. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have the Mustangs of Metea Valley traveling to Neuqua Valley. Metea is coming into this matchup with a 5-6 record while the Wildcats have a 5-8 mark.

Starting off the game we have some good defense in the bottom of the 1st as a diving Andrew Bradshaw stops the shot from Josh Wenz bringing us into the 2nd scoreless.

Moving forward into the top of the 3rd as Metea’s Jake LaVine hits one into center field and that’s bringing in two runners. Metea up 2-0 early on.

Bottom of the 4th as Neuqua’s Colin Lewandowski hits straight to the short stop … and that is bobbled. Runners on 2nd and 1st now for Neuqua .

At the plate with two ducks on the pound, Peter Catizone sends a knock into center field to drive in the two game tying runs.

Bottom of the 5th now and check out this diving catch by Metea’s Colin Reilly to take us into the 6th inning all tied up.

Bottom of the 6th and up to bat is Catizone, who hits one down the 3rd baseline that skips past the Mustang defense, bringing in the go ahead run. 3-2 NV.

Metea looking for the tying run in the 7th as Connor Akstulewicz hits a line drive down the 3rd baseline that barely stays fair.

And resetting the ball game and sending in Akstulewicz is Aidan Wagner who hits the game tying rbi.

Looking for the go ahead run is Reilly, who flies out to Palmer Domschke. The outfielder then fires home to catcher Mark Wagner and the throw and tag are good! What a play by the Neuqua defense.

A common theme in this game would be strong defensive plays, and no exception here… check out this diving catch that Jeremy Wrona makes to keep the game tied heading into extras.

Top of the 8th now as Neuqua Valley baseball pitcher Grant Palmer pumps in a strikeout to send us into the bottom of the 8th. However due to lightning and strong storms, the game is called in the middle of the 8th and we end with a 3-3 ballgame.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!