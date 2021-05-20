Baseball Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.18.21

Naperville Central baseball is back at home celebrating senior night. The Hawks have also just clinched the DVC title for the first time since 2016 after a big win over Metea Valley on Monday. That happens to be the matchup in this one as the Mustangs look to turn the tables.

1st Inning

Bottom of the first inning as Colin Barczi hits a rocket out to left center and you can kiss that ball goodbye. The home run gives Central a 2-0 lead and Barczi can take his time jogging around the bases. His teammates are pumped off after an electric start to the game.

2nd Inning

Top of the 2nd inning and Drew Hopkins looks to get things going for the Mustangs hitting the ball into center field. He takes a gamble for 2nd base and it pays off. Hopkins starts the inning with a double.

However the next batter is not so lucky. Connor Akstulewicz hits the ball hard but Central’s Andrew Porter makes the catch and throws to JT Albrecht at second getting Hopkins out as well for a double play.

Bottom of the second and Jack Busch hits one just into left field. That brings in Joe Cesarini who beats the throw and slides in for safety. The RBI gives Central a 3-0 lead.

3rd Inning

Top of the third and Metea is still putting juice on that ball. Aidan Wagner hits a liner just into left field results in a lead off single.

Up next is Jake LaVine but he hits it right to Central’s Jackson James who makes the double play at first. Mustangs can’t catch a break.

Bottom of the third inning after another Barczi homer, Central’s Joe Cesarini hits a bomb to left that doesn’t quite leave the ball park but it’s good enough to allow Nate Brinker walk his way home for the score. 5-0 Central after the RBI single.

New hitter same result. Jack Busch hits one into right center and that’s another RBI for Central as Cesarini scores to make it 6-0 Red and White.

4th Inning

Bottom of the 4th and Andrew Porter gets this bouncer into the outfield and Nate Brinker comes in to score once again. 8-0 Central.

5th Inning

Top of the 5th and Central pitcher Will Endrud also had a big game finishing with a condensed complete game and four punchouts. The game is called after five innings because of the rain, but Naperville Central baseball pulls out the senior day victory 8-0.