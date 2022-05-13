Baseball Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 05.12.22

Naperville Central has hit the home stretch as the Redhawk baseball team hope to take the final game of a three game series against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking for their conference win since April 21st. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Metea is already up 1-0 and Mark Golminas wants to extend that as this single runs in teammate Daniel Bastidas and the visitors have a 2-0 lead. Bottom of the first and it’s Colin Barczi with a hit out to left field and you can kiss that baby goodbye. It’s a solo Barczi bomber and the Metea lead has been cut down to one.

Second Inning

Tied at two in the second inning but not for long. Clay Schrader smacks this ball to center field that is caught but a run scores and the Hawks take a 3-2 lead.

Third Inning

Now 4-2 Central in the third and here comes more scoring. This time it’s Michael Boyce getting a piece of that ball that results as a double, pinch runner Mark Ruane comes in. 5-2 Central. New batter, same result. Gabe Dickerson hits this ball out right and coming home to the plate is Nathan Wyllie. It’s a 7-2 ball game. Yes we’re still in the third inning and yes the Hawks keep pouring in the runs. Nick Strieter continues the assault that help caps off a seven run inning to make the Central lead 10-2.

Fifth Inning

Central thinks they have it sealed but Jayden Malone has other plans. His hit out to left brings in Bastidas and Metea trails 10-4. Now here’s Golminas at the plate who smacks this ball out to left field and that one is gone. In the blink of an eye the Mustangs trails 10-7 after being dead in the water. Hawks keep their foot on the gas pedal. Andrew Gallegos gets a crack at it and guess what? A runner scores. Central has a little bit of breathing room up 11-7.

Seventh Inning

Ponies make it 11-9 but the Hawks have had enough. Michael Umbright looks for the foul ball and makes the catch while taking tumble. Central survives the near surge with an close win over Metea.