Baseball Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 04.24.21

We’re at Benet Academy for some Saturday morning non-conference baseball action where the Mustangs of Metea Valley visit the Redwings of Benet.

2nd Inning

Bottom 2nd here and at this point it’s the Ryan Farenkopf show. The Mustang righty picks up one of his three strikeouts here and goes six strong innings on the day.

3rd Inning

Top of the 3rd and Metea Freshman Jeremy Wrona is up with with runners at 1st and 2nd. Wrona ropes a single into right field and Jake Lavine comes into score. The Mustangs are rolling early in this one up 5-0.

A few batters later and Aidan Wagner keeps things going for the Mustangs, the junior drives in Drew Hopkins from third with the sac fly to deep right. Mustangs lead 6-0.

4th Inning

Top 4 now and MV continues to manufacture runs. Jake Lavine hits a fly ball to left, Colin Reily who’s on 3rd hesitates forcing a throw, but the ball goes over the head of Benet catcher Tyler Dean, which allows Reilly to scamper home ahead of the tag for another Mustang run. 7-0 Metea.

5th Inning

Top 5 now and this time Colin Reilly is showing off with the bat, Reilly crushes one into the gap allowing Jeremy Wrona and Aidan Wagner to score. Andres Bastidas tries to score all the way from 1st base but can’t beat the throw from Matt Nelson. Metea baseball running away up 9-0.

6th Inning

Bottom 6 now and Farenkopf is still in the game. Josh Novak of Benet is able to get a sac fly here to get Benet on the board as Peter Messina comes in to score. Messina reached via error so it’s six inning no earned runs for Farenkopf.

7th Inning

We head to the Bottom of the 7th where Benet is trying to mount a late inning rally. Stephen Debrowski delivers a single into right for the Redwings bringing in Colten Palkon. Redwings down 9-4 with two aboard.

Benet was able to add one more run to the board as Josh Novak reached on an error that scores Matt Nelson but that would be it! The Mustangs able to hang on in the end, 9-5 is your final.

