Baseball Joliet Catholic Academy vs. Benet Academy 05.25.21

Benet Academy baseball plays host to a red hot Joliet Catholic Academy team, which has won four in a row and looks to beat the Redwings.

Let’s go to the bottom of the third where Benet’s Luke Bafia smacks that ball out to center field and he continues to run as he takes a shot at third. Bafia starts the inning off with a triple.

His teammate, Ryan Radek, also hits a ball into the outfield but this time it brings in a Redwing run. BA up 1-0 after the RBI single.

Top of the 4th and JCA’s Mike Ascenico hits a ball through the left side and that will bring in Aidan Voss. He slides into home, producing a sand storm but nothing wrong with getting the uniform a little dirty and this game is all tied up at 1.

To the top of the 5th and it’s Luka Radicevich hitting a sacrifice fly into right field — his friend, Dom Coda tags up, makes it home safely, and the Hill Toppers take a 2-1.

So can Benet do something at the plate? Ryan Snell hits a ground rule double way out to center but the next batter flies out and Benet comes away empty.

As for Joliet Catholic – the bats are still on fire. Grant Cameron hits a bomb into center that doesn’t leave the ballpark but it results in a triple. He later scores, making it 3-1 JCA.

Oh and their pitcher Luke Gimbel – he pitches a complete game with 8 punch outs on the day. JCA takes the series after a 3-1 victory over Benet Academy baseball.

