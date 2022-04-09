Baseball; Fast Facts

In honor of Major League Baseball finally returning this week, as well as our local high school teams getting into the swing of things, let’s take a look at the latest baseball-themed Fast Facts. This segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

-The first recorded baseball game was played in Surrey, England in 1749.

-The first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings, began play in 1869.

-Earliest baseballs used items like rocks or walnuts as its core wrapped in yarn or string.

17-year-old Jackie Mitchell was the first woman to sign a pro contract in 1931 with the Chattanooga Lookouts.

-The first World Series was held in 1903 with the Boston Americans defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-It is 90 feet between each base and 60 feet, 6 inches between home plate and the pitchers mound.

-Labatt Park in London, Ontario, Canada is the oldest active stadium, opening in 1877.

-The first IHSA state championship was held in 1940.

-Naperville Central won the IHSA 4A state championship in 2006 and 2010, Neuqua Valley won in 2007.

-Naperville Central graduate Nicky Lopez (Kansas City Royals) and Naperville North grad Nick Solak (Texas Rangers) are both current Major League Baseball Players.

For more prep baseball highlights and Fast Facts, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!