Baseball DVC Tournament Final Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.19.22

The championship of the DVC baseball tournament has the number two seed Neuqua Valley hosting the four seed, Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors with a late inning come back win over top seed Naperville Central while the Wildcats took down Metea Valley in the semis.

1st Inning

The bats matched the temperature outside in this one. The Warriors already with back to back home runs from Logan Gregorio and Blake Pietryk. Starting pitcher Jake Keeley chops a high hopper to short and hustles to first for an rbi infield single. 4-0 with the bases loaded and still nobody out in the first.

After a Luke Farley walk scores another run, Jacob Gustaitis lines one into center field to score Keeley and Mason Ringenbach. 7-0 Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors add one more on a Jake Keating sac fly.

2nd Inning

On to the second inning, after a Tyler Patton leadoff single, Michael Piche plays long ball with a two run blast to left center field. 10-0 Warriors, clearly carrying over momentum from the big win the day before. Piche 2-2 with three walks and three runs in the game.

3rd Inning

Into the third and it’s more of the same for the green and gold. Tyler Patton with a single up the middle to score Blake Pietryk. 11-0 WV, Patton 4-4 on the day.

4th Inning

The fourth inning now, Jacob Gustaitis with a liner into center. Justin Nonnenman dives to make the catch but the ball bounces away and rolls to the wall. Luke Farley comes around to score while Gustaitis heads to second base.

Next up is Logan Gregorio who goes the other way to deep left field. Alex Camaj makes a great diving attempt but the ball falls in for an rib double. Gregorio with a 3-5 day at the plate and three RBI as the Warriors go up 13-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Neuqua bats finally join the party. Bags full of cats when Josh Wenz lines a single into right field. That scores Mark Wagner and Palmer Domschke. Neuqua now trailing 13-3.

The next batter is Colin Lewandowski who crushes one to center field, over the wall and all of the sudden the Wildcats trail 13-6. On a warm and windy day, this one is far from over!

5th Inning

But the Waubonsie lineup is just relentless on this day. After a Kota Jameson rbi single, Luke Farley with a drive to the wall in left center field. That scores Jameson and Michael Piche. 16-6 Waubonsie back up by double digits. But the Wildcats add a run in the bottom of the 5th on an error and a passed ball so we play on in the 6th inning.

6th Inning

After a Logan Gregorio single to lead off the frame, Blake Pietryk hits one into the gap in right center field that gets to the wall. Gregorio comes around to score. Tyler Patton would then drive in Pietryk with a single to make it 18-7.

One away in the bottom of the sixth when Colin Lewandowski golfs one way out of the ball park. His second home run of the game actually lands on the field next door. What a mammouth blast from Lewandowski as Neuqua trails 18-8.

Two down in the 6th. Xander Siodlarz puts an end to the ball game right here with a strikeout. Waubonsie Valley wins the DVC tournament champinship for the first time ever as the Warriors take 3 of 4 from their rivals on the season. Regional play for both teams begins next week. Neuqua will play Metea Valley while Waubonsie will host Oswego next Thursday.