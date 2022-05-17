Baseball Carmel Catholic vs. Benet Academy 05.17.22

It’s senior night for the Benet Academy baseball team as the Redwings honor fifteen seniors and it’s capped off with all senior parents throwing out the first pitch. Now it’s time to take care of Carmel Catholic, who comes in winning their last two out of three games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

The senior night party gets started on the right foot. Matthew Nelson puts this ball into the outfield and that will bring in Kaden Mumzi who scores one of two runs early on. Jackson Bayer continues the first inning fun. This hit into right field not only results in a triple, but another runner comes home and he is excited about the early momentum. We are not done yet because Jack Kane smacks this ball into center, another run comes home and it’s 5-0 Benet after the first.

Second Inning

Time for Carmel Catholic to swing the bats. Eli Melnick just gets it through the infield bringing in Rhett Wolf for the Corsairs first run of the game. They tack on one more to trail 5-2 after two innings.

Fourth Inning

More in fourth inning this time from Jacob Chajet who gets on first after a lead off single. Medkao Curry wants to make sure he makes it around safely so he’ll just smack that over Ryan Snell’s head, which mean Chajet has plenty of room to cross home plate and it’s a 5-3 ball game.

Fifth Inning

But the Benet fielders have had enough. Wolf makes more contact but Timothy Baer and KJ Powers are they to make the out and stop the threat. Now here’s Jacob Schilf who’s usually a pitcher but here is here hitting the ball and using his speed to make his way to first base safely. Now Max Babich tries the bunt that works after an overthrow at first, Schilf comes home and Benet has a little bit breathing room up 7-3 going into the seventh.

Seventh Inning

Tyler Dean steps on the mound for the first time this season and it’s still strike three and out and you’re out. Benet gets the senior night win 7-4. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!