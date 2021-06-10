Baseball Benet Academy vs. St. Laurence 06.09.21

Benet Academy baseball running into the IHSA sectional semifinal and running up against the top seed, St. Laurence, on the road. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Inning

Duck on the pond in the top of the first inning for Benet, Ryan Snell at the dish – he sends a tall chopper up the middle, Michael Laudando ranges left, steps on the bag and rifles to first… end of the frame.

Bottom half of the frame, Jason Krol swinging away and sends a bouncer to short – it takes a terrible hop and zips into left center. Kevin McCormick races around the bases and opens up the scoring

2nd Inning

Bottom of the second now and it’s McCormick in the box – he tomahawks a high fastball into left field. Laudando comes around to score after stealing a bag. Vikings now lead 4-0.

Same inning – and the rally continues with Jimmy Gurgone ripping a ball pull side. Another run comes screaming across home plate. The lead now stands at 7-0.

Benet now trying to get on the board, but Marty Gust gets caught watching a strike three call. Despite the bags juiced, Redwings can’t score.

Benet Academy Baseball Falls

Ultimate Benet Academy baseball nets a pair of runs in the 5th inning, but mercy rule takes hold and St. Laurence moves on with a 14-2 win.

