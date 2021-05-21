Baseball Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 05.19.21

We’ve got a big time battle on the baseball diamond as the Redwings of Benet Academy visit the Huskies of Naperville North.

1st Inning

Bottom 1 with a man on 2nd base, Naperville North’s Ryan Yurcus is able to spray one out into right field. Tanner Mally would come into score to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead.

2nd Inning

Top of the 2nd now and the Redwings look to respond. Jackson Bayer smashes one up the middle and it just gets by the shortstop. Ryan Radek scores from 2nd to tie the game at 1-1.

3rd Inning

Bottom of the 3rd and North’s Cole McManus is able to tomahawk one out into deep right field, Patrick Graham scores and McManus ends up at 3rd with a triple. 2-1 Huskies.

After a passed ball allowed McManus to score, the Huskies are still in business and Jake Banas crushes one deep to left that hits the base of the wall. Two runs come in to score for the blue and orange, who now lead 5-1.

4th Inning

Top 4 and The Redwings were not fazed, Jackson Bayer hits a bloop single to left to score Stephen Dabrowski. Benet down 5-2.

Redwings looking to keep things going, Peter Messina finds a hole in the infield and drives in another run, it’s now just a 5-4 lead for the Huskies.

Moments late a wild pitch leads to Luke Bafia scoring from 3rd and this would tie the game at 5! What a comeback by the Redwings.

6th Inning

Top 6 now and Benet is looking to keep it going, Peter Messina comes through again here, Jackson Bayer comes around to score. 6-5 Benet has the lead with 2 innings to play

Bottom 6, Huskies down 1 and Jacob Scharm scorches one just over the left field fence for the game tying home run! What a huge hit by Scharm as we are even at 6-6.

8th Inning

We find ourselves in extra innings. Bottom of the 8th and Jacob Scharm is right back at it. He lines a single up the middle and takes second base on the throw while Cole McManus heads to third.

The Redwings elect to load the bases and this is how the game would end…a bases loaded catchers interference! Pinch hitter Harrison Cordeiro hits the glove of Benet catcher Tyler Dean on the swing. The winning run is awarded to the Huskies after a brief discussion by the umpiring crew and the Huskies win a wild one 7-6 over Benet Academy baseball.