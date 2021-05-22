Baseball Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 05.19.21

Naperville North baseball hosts local rival Benet Academy on the diamond in what would turn out to be a thrilling, extra-inning affair. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a crosstown battle on the diamond as the Redwings of Benet Academy visit the Huskies of Naperville North

Bottom 1 with a man on 2nd Naperville North’s Ryan Yurcus is able to spray one out into right field and Tanner Mally would come into score to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead

Top 2nd now and the Rediwings look to respond… Jackson Bayer smashes one up the middle and it just gets by the shortstop, Ryan Radek would score from 2nd to tie the game at 1

Bottom of the 4th and North’s Cole McManus is able to tomahawk one out into deep right field, Patrick Graham would score and McManus would end up at 3rd with a triple. 2-1 North

After a passed ball allowed McManus to score the Huskies are still in business and Jake Banas crushes one deep to left that hits the base of the wall. Two runs would score for the huskies and they now lead 5-1

Top 4 and The Redwings were not fazed, Jackson Bayer hits a bloop single to left to score Stephen Dabrowski, Benet down 5-2

Rediwings looking to keeo things going, Peter Messina finds a hole in the infield and drives in another run, this run makes it 5-4 Huskies

Moments late a wild pitch leads to Luke Bafia scoring from 3rd and this would tie the game at 5! What a comeback by the Redwings

Top 6 now and Benet is looking to keep it going, Peter Messina comes through again here, Jackson Bayer comes into score…6-5 Benet has the lead with 2 innings to play

Bottom 6, Huskies down 1 and Jacob Scharm scorches one just over the left field fence for the game tying Home run….What a huge hit by Scharm…The game is tied at 6

We find ourselves in extra innings, Bottom of the 8th and Jacob Scharm is right back at it…Scharm lines a single up the middle and a throw to 3rd would give the huskies men on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out

The Redwings elect to load the bases and this is how the game would end…a bases loaded catchers interference! The winning run is awarded to the Huskies after a brief discussion by the umpiring crew and the Huskies win a wild one 7-6

