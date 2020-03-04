Bartlett vs Naperville Central Boys Basketball 3.3.20

Naperville Central the host for the 2020 Regional Semi Finals as the Redhawks come in as the 3rd seed taking on Bartlett who holds the 14 seed.

First Half

First Quarter and the Hawks from Bartlett come flying in as Hayden Angell gets the shot in to go 4-0 Bartlett.

It’s the Redhawks turn as Chris Conway with the kick out to Cam Dougherty who jumps and hits the 3 pointer but Bartlett still leads 9-8.

12-10 Bartlett and Matthew Murphy is there in the corner and sinks in the triple 13-12 Central now in the lead.

It’s a 3 point party early as big boy Chris Conway gets involved sinking the 3 pointer at the top of the key beating the buzzer 16-14 Central after 1.

2nd quarter and Michael Wood knocks the ball away and Kyle Baskin comes into your picture puts on a spin move and lays it in 20-16 Redhawks.

Second Half

3rd Quarter and here’s Conway with no hesitation hits the 3 point basket 27-18 Central.

Don’t forget Cameron Dougherty! He’s in the corner and hits the triple, 15 points on the night for number 24.

Bartlett hanging around in this as Nick Kantzavelos dribbles once and hits a 3 pointer 38-25 Central.

Bartlett still fighting as George Betevis catches and shoots the 3 to cut in to Central’s lead 43-30.

4th quarter and don’t count out the Bartlett Hawks it’s Kantzavelos with the shot as Central’s lead is down to 8.

But Conway and company is too much on the night as the big fella throws it down for 23 points and Naperville Central cruises to a 53-39 victory and will meet Naperville North on Friday for the Regional Final.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!