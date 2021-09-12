Band, Cheer, and Dance Returns to Friday Nights

When high school football returned to the gridiron last spring across the state of Illinois, it was great to see these talented athletes back in action. But it was impossible to ignore the empty stadiums devoid of fans. The almost eerie quiet showed that something was clearly missing from the atmosphere that makes high school football so great. Find out more in the this feature presented by Edward Medical Group.

The Band is Back Together

This fall, in addition to the fans and student sections filling the stands, the Friday night lights experience is completed by the return of the marching bands, dance teams and cheerleaders. A year ago, while the football teams awaited their re-entry to competition, the teams that keep the fans on their feet throughout the game were hard at work as well. The marching bands put in the work under the summer sun without knowing if they’d be able to perform their routines in front of a crowd. Cheer and dance teams moved to virtual competitions, unable to draw from the energy of the traditional crowds. But everyone did their best to make the best of a tough situation.

“It was really tough having to do only tumbling last year. But this year we’ve stuck together and really grown as a team. It’s been amazing,” says Neuqua Valley senior cheerleader Sania Chisnell.

This fall, they are happy to be back where they belong, bringing the gameday spirit back to the sidelines throughout the game.

Electric Atmosphere Returns

These elite student athletes put in hours of work week after week to bring out the best in themselves, the crowd and even the players on the field.

Finally, the results of the months of effort can be appreciated by thousands every Friday night. Now that’s music to our ears.

