Badminton Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.19.22

Neuqua Valley badminton travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC match where the Wildcats crush the Warriors.

We are down to the final week of the regular season for badminton. Neuqua Valley badminton travels to Waubonsie Valley as both teams prepare for the DVC match.

Two Doubles

We start with two doubles as Waubonsie’s Norah George and Shruthi Vasudevan take on Aarushi Choudhary and Anika Hong. The Wildcats win set one.

The Warrior duo starts the second set strong as George secures the point.

However, Neuqua was too much to handle as they win the match by scores of 21-16 and 21-10.

One Doubles

Our next match is one doubles between Waubonsie’s Carissa Chen and Risa Mohapatra against Neuqua’s Hannah George and Bhavi Barnwal as the Wildcat pair wins set one 21-6.

The second set was no different as Barnwal drops it over the net for the 21-11 win.

Three Singles

Moving on to three singles as Norah George takes on Aarushi Choudhary. Choudhary takes the first set 21-4.

Second set, George looks to respond and she does just that with a nice forehand for the point.

Match point for Choudhary as a back and forth rally ends in favor of the Wildcat. She wins set two by a score of 21-12.

One Singles

Our last match of the night is one singles between Carissa Chen and Hannah George. Chen starts out this set well with a point.

After a rally, Chen is unable to return the birdie giving George the 21-18 set one win.

Although, Chen bounces back in the second set as her shot stays inbounds and she takes set two 21-13.

Into set three as George starts this one out with a strong smash giving her the point.

Match point for Chen and the freshman finishes it off with a quick point giving her the three-set victory. Despite her win, though, Neuqua Valley dominates the match and takes down Waubonsie Valley 14-1.

