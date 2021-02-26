Badminton Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.24.21

A talented and deep Naperville North badminton team travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC matchup with the Warriors. Check out the highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

#1 Doubles

And we’ll start out with 1 doubles. Waubonsie Valley’s Sonali Manoharan and Nicole George taking on Naperville North’s Bhaavya Manikanda and Shannon Xu. Some quick action as Xu splits the Warrior duo giving the Huskies the point .

Here’s a good rally until North’s Shannon Xu hits a strong shot that barely stays inside the back end line

Moving along with some fast paced action mid set as Xu hits a shot that lands in the outer portion of the court giving North the point..

But striking back by returning the quick serve for the point is WVs Sonali Manoharan.

Waubonsie trying to stage a comeback… a quick hit here right in front of the camera for Manorhan gets the point.

Hitting a pair of nice backhand shot giving North the point late in set two is Bhaavya Manikanda.

From there it’s Xu finishing off the match for North and giving them the 2 set win — 21-12 and 21-14.

#2 Singles

Next up we have 2 singles as WVs Riya Trikna takes on NNs Shannon Xu. In some early action, returning the serve and getting the point is Xu.

Off the serve and showing off the finesse, here’s a quick putaway for Xu to starting creating distance in the match

And that really sets the tone as Xu dominates the match, winning 21-5 and 21-4.

#1 Singles

Next up we have 1 singles as WVs Sonali Manoharan takes on NNs Bhaavya Manikanda. Starting off with some quick action here as Manoharan hits the precision shot.

Returning the serve and getting the quick point is NNs Bhaavya Manikanda with a pretty drop shot.

Back and forth we go… hitting the quick shot is Manoharan giving her the point.

Finishing off the game for the 2 set match win is Manikanda — 21-12 and 21-14.

Naperville North badminton sweeps Waubonsie 15-0.

