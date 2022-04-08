Badminton Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 04.07.22

It’s senior night for Neuqua Valley badminton as the Wildcats honor their seniors before a home matchup with Naperville Central. Each team comes into this contest 1-0 in the DVC with Neuqua taking down defending State champs Naperville North, while the Redhawks took down Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Three Doubles

We begin with the three doubles between Central’s Daniella Aldeguer and Amaya Liu against Neuqua’s Aarushi Chowdhary and Chythia Zhang. It’s a good match throughout but it is the Wildcat pair who seals the two set deal with scores of 21-14 and 21-17.

Two Doubles

Let’s go to the two doubles. NV’s Bhavi Barnwal and Nayoon Lee get the job done in straight sets over NC’s Smridhi Kama and Jessica Pei by scores of 21-9 and 21-3.

One Doubles

To the top doubles. Neuqua’s Wanhan Sun has a new partner in Freshman Hannah George and i’d say the new pair are the right fit after getting a point over Redhawks Michelle Hu and Hanna An. Hu and An keep it close throughout as they put the birdie in a spot where Sun can’t reach it. Sun and George didn’t need to hit the panic button so they put it away it in two sets 23-21 and 21-10.

Two Singles

Here is Bhavi Barnwal again this time in the two singles. The start is not easy though as Central’s Jessica Pei gives her her trouble but the senior does enough to get the birdie over the net. Barnwal who finished fourth in the doubles at State continues to showcase herself no matter the competition as she wins this matchup in a sweep 21-9 and 21-8.

One Singles

Let’s wrap up with the one singles with Freshman Hannah George who continues her red hot start on varsity. George along with all her teammates sweep everyone on the court and it helps Neuqua Valley take the cake with a 15-0 win. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!