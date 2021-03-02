Badminton Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 03.02.21

Neuqua Valley badminton is coming off a huge win over Naperville North and now plays host to Naperville Central in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Bring out the birdies, rackets, and some high quality H20 for a DVC matchup. Naperville Central takes the bus ride over to Neuqua Valley looking for their first conference road win while the Wildcats are coming off a win over Naperville North.

#1 and #2 Singles

The top singles players kick us off with Neuqua’s Gowri’s Salem and Central’s Michelle Hu. We get some nice back and forth heat but Salem is able to put out the fire in this rally, taking the point and set 1.

Now to set number 2 and Salem actually breaks out the broom in the matchup, earning the sweep by scores of 21-5 and 21-4.

To the 2 singles with Neuqua’s Bhavi Barnwal and Central’s Hanna An. Barnwal ranges back and sends it deep… and is able to get the point after An can’t get it over the net.

Set 2 and Barnwal shows no mercy with the overhead smash as she also sweeps in both sets despite a good effort from the Redhawk, 21-11 and 21-16 your final for Barnwal.

#1 and #2 Doubles

Here is Barnwal and teammate Helen Zhao in the 1 doubles match against Central’s Michelle Hu and Hanna An. The Wildcat duo gets the point after some hot sauce is put on that birdie by Barnwal.

In the second set and Hu and An won’t go down without a fight as the two redhawks take the point after some miscommunication by Zhao and Barnwal. Despite the close set and Zhao and Barnwal are able to put it away in a sweep with a score of 21-6 and 23-21.

To the 2 doubles and it’s literally all wildcats on the day as Cynthia Zhang and Anjana Bharadwaj get the point and win in a sweep over Central’s Jessica Pei and Simi Kama. Neuqua Valley badminton sweeps in 14 out of 15 matches taking a shutout over the Hawks 15-0.

