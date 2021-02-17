Badminton Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 02.15.21

Naperville North badminton hosts rival Naperville Central on the courts. The Huskies continue their excellent season with a win in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Birdies are out and ready to go it’s time for a Cross Town Classic. Naperville Central is back at it – on the road for the first time – taking on Naperville North, who is competing in their 3rd meet of the season.

Naperville North Badminton Wins Singles

Let’s start off with the 1 singles as North’s Bhaavya Manikanda squares up a nice backhand shot before the forehand smash and takes the point over Central’s Michelle Hu.

In the second set Manikanda is on a mission with her gameplay – a near identical sequence, as she sweeps both sets over Hu 21-4 and 21-7.

To the 2 singles featuring North’s Shannon Xu and Central’s Sydney Poole. It’s a geat back and forth volley that has several shots on display as Xu saves the birdie from hitting the floor and drops in the point over Poole.

Set 2 and Xu shows no mercy, once again exploring the entire court… as Poole finds the net and Xu sweeps the match 21-4 and 21-3.

North also gets help from the 3 singles as Emily Shih breaks out the broom against Central’s Jessica Pei taking it in two sets 21-9 and 21-5.

Doubles

Now the 1 Doubles as North’s Manikanda and Xu team up and have a game plan against Central’s Michelle Hu and Sydney Poole. First step take set 1 and they did by a big margin 21-5.

Set 2 same result as they bring the heat. The duo combine for the doubles win after each one gets a win in their singles matches. 21-8 the final in set 2.

It has been a sweep fest for Naperville North as the Huskies sweep in the 2 doubles thanks to Emily Shih and Rosana Liang. North sweeps in 13 of 15 matches in their 14-1 win over Central.

