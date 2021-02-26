Badminton Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 02.24.21

Metea Valley Badminton plays host to the Redhawks from Naperville Central in a DVC showdown on the courts. Check out the highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a DVC badminton battle on our hands as the Redhawks of Naperville Central visit the Mustangs of Metea Valley.

#1 Doubles

We pick things up with some doubles action. Sophia Wang and Vivian Kok of Metea face off with Michelle Hu and Hanna An of Central. Early in in the first set, Wang is able to smash home the point for the Mustangs.

Later in the opening set, Kok hits a shot just a little too far as the birdie lands just beyond the end line – point Redhawks

After Metea takes set 1, we pick things up in the second set as Wang hits another nice shot, dropping the birdie in – allowing the Mustangs to pick up where they left off.

Now in the late stages, it’s game point for Metea and after a great back and forth, the Redhawks are unable to hang with the Mustangs – with MV closing out the win in two sets.

#2 Doubles

More doubles action, we’ve got Anjana Viswanathan and Sreeja Gadepalli from Metea going up against Simi Kama and Jessica Pei from Central. Here, Gadepalli helps give the Mustangs a first set win thanks to the point.

Set two now and the Redhawks are looking to battle back. Pei is able to land a nice shot, delivering a big point for Central.

Later in set two, it’s Gadepalli again hitting the nice return shot and Metea is on the verge of closing this thing out.

To finish it off, the Mustang duo mix a little short range and long range shots – securing the two set victory.

Metea Valley Badminton wins #1 Singles

We wrap up the highlight with #1 singles – Metea’s Sophia Wang vs Central’s Michelle Hu. Advantage Wang early on.

Hu bouncing back though, check out this beautifully placed shot into no-man’s land

Nearing the midway point in the second set, the two top players exchanging a bevy of shots – but the rally ends with Hu finding twine.

But just like she did earlier – Hu rebounds with a rocket up the sideline to stay alive.

However, it’s the Mustang claiming the match as Wang helps the home team take a 10-5 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!