Badminton Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.21.22

Metea Valley badminton takes on Naperville Central in a DVC battle where the Mustangs get an impressive win over the Redhawks.

We’re at Naperville Central High School for some girls badminton action. The Redhawks play host to the Mustangs of Metea Valley badminton.

Three Doubles

We start things off with three doubles. It’s Nandini Mandava and Sri Buttula of Metea versus Rebecca Jacobs and Rachel Soon. The Mustangs start strong landing a shot nicely in the back corner and they’re up early in set one.

The strong play from the visiting duo continues. After a nice back and forth, they smash home a point and take set one 21-13.

We skip to set three as Mandava and Buttula close things down and they win 21-19.

Two Singles

We move over to two singles. It’s Anjana Viswanathan of Metea against Jessica Pei of Naperville Central. The Mustang secures a point on this terrific drop shot.

However, Pei came to play. She smashes a powerful return and takes set one 21-19.

In the end, Viswanathan is able to pull through for Metea with a great smash. She takes set three and the match.

One Singles

We move to one singles where Vivian Kok of Metea Valley takes on Michelle Hu of Naperville Central. Kok smashes a return to grab a point and she takes set one 21-12.

To set two and Hu is hanging tough. She has a fantastic return shot that keeps her in in it. What a play.

After a nice rally, Kok is able to drop in the winning point to close things out. Metea has a great day as a team, winning 11-4.

