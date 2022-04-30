Badminton DVC Doubles Championship 04.28.22

The badminton DVC doubles championship is hosted by Naperville Central where Sophia Wang and Vivian Kok from Metea Valley win the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Always a fun time at the DVC doubles championships with six teams that know each other so well. Naperville Central playing host this season.

One Doubles Quarterfinals

The quarterfinal round starts us off as the three-seeded pair of Bhavi Barnwal and Nayoon Lee from Neuqua Valley face Cassie Chen and Dhriti Vaitla in one doubles.

The Warriors are both high potential freshman. Cassie Chen with some lightning quick reactions on this return giving the point to the green and gold.

Later in the match, Vaitla with some tough returns near the back line, but Lee and Barnwal use their experience to pull away and advance in two sets. Chen and Vaitla go on to finish fifth.

One Doubles Third Place

Now we move later in the tournament to the third place matchup in one doubles. Rosana Liang and Connie Lu from Naperville North against Michell Hu and Hanna An from Naperville Central. A very even matchup with both teams talented enough to win the whole thing.

In the first set we get a good, fast-paced rally. Liang somehow gets her racquet up in time to keep it alive. The Redhawks can’t make the return. Point for the Huskies.

Each team wins one of the first two sets to little surprise. In the third set, Hu and An force Connie Lu to work hard along the back line, setting up a smash to help clinch a third place match win for Naperville Central.

Two Doubles Third Place

Now over to number two doubles and the third place matchup between Simi Kama and Jessica Pei from Naperville Central against Bibiane Kan and Kotryna Petreikyte from Naperville North.

Another Huskie and Redhawk clash for third place with Central serving after winning the first set. A volley between the teams before Kan puts a backhand lob in the perfect spot in the back corner. North pushes this one to a third set tiebreaker.

Central in control in set three, however. Pei working the back on the returns and then Kama with a great overhand drop shot. The Redhawks win third place in two doubles as well.

Two Doubles Championship

Still in two doubles with the championship placing Anjana Viswanathan and Riya Alwala from Metea Valley against Aarush Choudhary and Cynthia Zhang from Neuqua Valley.

The Mustangs defeated Kan and Petreikyte from North to make the championship match. A nice soft touch on this backhand from Viswanathan shows why these two were the top seed entering the tourney.

The Wildcats defeated Kama and Pei from Central to earn their spot in the final. Some good teamwork from these two as Choudhary finishes off the point with a smash. Neuqua takes the first set 21-16.

But Metea Valley is not going to go away quietly. Alwala with a well-placed shot that drops over the net and quickly sinks for the point helping the Mustangs force a third set to decide the two doubles champ after a 21-15 score.

Neuqua up 22-21, just a point away from victory. Again we see good chemistry from the Cats. Choudhary glides in and drops a shot to the empty space on the floor. The Wildcats complete the upset victory in three sets.

One Doubles Championship

Now we go to the one doubles championship match. Bhavi Barnwal and Nayoon Lee make the final after a win over Naperville Central in the semis. Metea Valley has its top duo back together as Vivian Kok reunites with long time partner Sophia Wang who is back from injury.

So many great shots in this kind of a matchup. Here Barnwal with a pair of back-to-back drop shots to get the point. Neuqua Valley slips by in set one 21-19.

Metea Valley is so tough to put away. Wang with the initial return until Vivian Kok drops a shot beautifully from the back of the court. Mustangs control set two by a 21-14 score.

Neuqua Valley leaving it all on the court in set three with the DVC doubles title on the line. Wang and Kok with a barrage of rapid fire returns, but Nayoon Lee is there again and again to send the birdie back over. A tremendous rally until one Metea shot is too low for Lee to get back over the net. You see the synchronized disappointment from the Wildcats as the Mustangs win the third set 21-15. Sophia Wang and Vivian Kok from Metea Valley are the one doubles DVC champions.

