Avi Desai Uses the Wind to His Advantage

Thursday was a whirlwind afternoon for Waubonsie Valley boys tennis, literally as the wind gusts reached over 40 miles per hour.

Warriors junior doubles player Avi Desai used the elements to his advantage on this slicing serve that catches the line for an ace. Absolutely no way to make a return on a serve like that. Waubonsie Valley takes the team victory over Metea Valley and Avi Desai earns Play of the Week.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

