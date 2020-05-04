Athletic Directors Speak to Graduating Seniors

Some Athletic Directors from Naperville Sports Weekly wanted to reach out to all of their athletes and students at their schools and give them a pep talk after they found out the school year will not be resuming along with Spring Sports State Tournaments.
Hear what they had to say, presented by Edward Medical Group.
Naperville News 17 is providing up to date COVID-19 information.
