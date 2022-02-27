Arnav Deshpande Breaks School Record

For this Play of the Week, we have yet another Waubonsie senior ending his career on a high note in Warrior Arnav Deshpande in the boys swimming state meet. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Welcome to the FMC Natatorium the site of the 2022 boys state swim meet. Naperville Central Waubonsie, Metea and sectional champs Neuqua Valley all have swimmers looking for top times in the water. Saint. Charles North comes in as back to back state champs and is hoping to bring home a third consecutive trophy.

He competes in the 100-yard backstroke and the race is tight until the very end with Barrington’s Griffin O’Leary coming out on top at 47 seconds. Arnav Deshpande comes in second at 48 seconds, but what’s significant about this time is that it’s a new school record. Now that’s how you cap off a high school career.

First race in the 100 yard breaststroke has Naperville Central’s Alex Lakin and Waubonsie’s Keian Lam. Lakin finishes in eighth overall and while Lam concludes in eleventh and it results with both getting state medals. In the next breaststroke we have Metea’s Jaeddan Gamilla hoping for a top time. He doesn’t get the top spot but gets a third place spot with a time of fifty five point three five. Stevenson’s Colin Zhang comes in first and that’s pivotal as many top five finishes for the Patriots help them capture the state title ahead of Hinsdale Central and Lyons Township with one hundred and sixty seven points. Waubonsie Valley finishes in ninth with Neuqua coming in eleventh.

