Area Girls Tennis Programs Find Success

Area Girls Tennis

We’ll detail the level of success our area girls tennis programs have had in this Fast Facts, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville area has had many great girls tennis teams and players over the years. But since the IHSA state tournament began in 1972, two local programs have stood out amongst the rest at the state meet.

Benet Academy

Benet Academy was home to the area’s first singles state champion in 1980 when Jane Jarosz won the title, and had the first top ten team finish by taking 10th place in 1985. The Redwings also finished 9th as a team in 2000 and 6th in 2010.

When the girls tennis tournament split into class 1A and 2A in 2016, the Redwings immediately took advantage by winning the 1A state championship that same season. A year ago in 2019, Benet was back in the 1A tournament. The team brought home the state runner up trophy thanks to the area’s first ever doubles state champs in Kendall Schrader and Kaitlyn Lee.

Naperville Central

The other school to smash the competition at state is Naperville Central. The Redhawks rattled off a great run beginning with a 4th place finish in 1991, 6th place in 1992 and 9th place in 1994. The pinnacle was a state championship performance in 1993.

Central legend Elizabeth Lumpkin won three straight singles championships in 2000, 2001, and 2002 under longtime head coach Don Bonet (bo-nay) as the Redhawks took 8th place in ‘01 and 4th in ‘02.

Four straight top ten state finishes from 2012-2015 thanks to the strong play of Tiffany Chen. The 2013 state singles champion helped NC to 7th place in 2012, 5th in 2013, 6th in 2014 and 7th in 2015.

Just like Benet Academy, Naperville Central also returned to the top ten team rankings in 2019 under 2nd year coach Alyssa Girgis, finishing in 9th place in class 2A a year ago.