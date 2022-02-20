Antonio Torres Wins His 100th Match

For this Play of the Week, we check out state wrestling at the University of Illinois where Waubonsie Valley’s Antonio Torres reaches a huge milestone in his career. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After a year off because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the State Wrestling series is back at U of I for the 2022 go around. Two of our area wrestlers remain standing as we hit day three for a grapple at the State Farm Center. Ayden Lutes and Antonio Torres are those two wrestlers in either make or break situation or looking for a spot on the podium.

The Warrior faces Plainfield North’s Jared Gumila in the 160-pound wrestleback and while it’s a low scoring match, it’s the result that’s most important as Antonio Torres picks up win number 100 on his career. Even though he doesn’t go on to win state, he finishes in third place and caps off his terrific career with a tremendous achievement. What a way to go out for the senior.

Now let’s wrap up with the third place match at 152. It’s Dekalb’s Damien Lopez in a tight one with Glenbrook South’s Will Collins. Points were hard to come by but Lopez does the best of it by winning the match 5-2. That wraps up state wrestling, congratulations to all wrestlers on a fantastic year.

